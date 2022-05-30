Liberia: Uncontrolled Disposal of Garbage

Residents of Paynesville have criticized the Authority of the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) for their Insensitivity to removing garbage from the various streets

The inhabitants indicated that the poor management of waste by the PCC Authorities has caused the residents to dispose of garbage uncontrollably on the streets of Paynesville.

Speaking to our reporter Thursday in Paynesville, a Youth Advocate, Augustine Flomo said those at the PCC are fully responsible for the filthiness of the city because of their inability to remove the garbage that are disposed of on the streets.

According to him, on every street corner across Paynesville, there is a disposal site without the PCC management taking action.

He further narrated that the uncontrollable disposal of garbage within Paynesville is unhealthy for the population.

Flomo intoned that the citizens need to take a radical approach that will provoke President George Weah to move in and take action on the management of Paynesville City Corporation to have the city clean.

He expressed shock over the unsanitary condition the people of Paynesville are living with President George Weah being a resident, stressing that it is a serious disgrace on the part of PCC Authorities.

According to him, Paynesville is the face of the President's private home that is engulfed with garbage on the streets.

He further indicated that most of the time PCC tricycles are in the communities removing garbage while on the major streets is infected with the resident living in such condition that needs serious attention by PCC Authorities.

Flomo said, there is a need for those in authorities at the Paynesville City Corporation to put into place a system that will address the uncontrollable disposal of garbage on the streets of Paynesville.

Also speaking, was a resident, Peter Mulbah who told our reporter that he is a victim of Paynesville City Corporation authorities of using the yellow machine to destroy his property.

According to him, those at the PCC are not interested in keeping the city clean but are using the machine for their personal benefit.

Mulbah said the only way the city will be free of being overpowered by the garbage in Paynesville, is when those at PCC do away with personal benefits and focused on keeping the city clean.