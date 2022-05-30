Rwanda: Township Rollers Part Ways With Bertrand Iradukunda

29 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Striker Bertrand Iradukunda has been released by Botswana side Township Rollers after just eight months at the club.

The 25-year-old fell out of favour since the club in January acquired the services of Kenyan attacker Ovella Ochieng from South African outfit Marumo Gallants and had to dispose of one of their non-native players because of the foreign quota rule.

Iradukunda joined Township Rollers from Gasogi United in October 2021 on a two-and-a-half-year deal but a series of injuries stalled his progress as he could hardly break into the starting lineup.

He previously also played for APR, Police FC, Bugesera FC, and Mukura Victory.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X