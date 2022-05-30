Rwanda: Township Rollers Part Ways With Bertrand Iradukunda

Striker Bertrand Iradukunda has been released by Botswana side Township Rollers after just eight months at the club.

The 25-year-old fell out of favour since the club in January acquired the services of Kenyan attacker Ovella Ochieng from South African outfit Marumo Gallants and had to dispose of one of their non-native players because of the foreign quota rule.

Iradukunda joined Township Rollers from Gasogi United in October 2021 on a two-and-a-half-year deal but a series of injuries stalled his progress as he could hardly break into the starting lineup.

He previously also played for APR, Police FC, Bugesera FC, and Mukura Victory.