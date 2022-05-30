Rwanda: Munyaneza Ready for New Challenge After Protouch Move

Fast-rising rider Didier Munyaneza has said he is determined to make the best out of a new challenge of his cycling career after a dream to South African side ProTouch.

The 24-year-old signed for the South African cycling side on a one-year from Benediction Ignite, becoming the fourth Rwandan rider to join the team after Moise Mugisha, Samuel Mugisha and outgoing Jean Eric Habimana.

In an interview with Times Sport, the youngster said, "I am really excited to begin my professional career at such a prestigious team like ProTouch. It is a privilege and a blessing to be part of the team's new ambitions"

"I am looking forward to doing the best possible I can. I know it will be very difficult but I am ready to challenge myself at the highest level and help my new team perform well in every competition," he added.

Munyaneza's opportunity to play for a professional team is a reward of his impressive performance that he showed at different competitions, locally and internationally, most notably in 2019 when became the first Rwandan to win the Tour du Senegal.

"This is another big step in my career, which shows that I am progressing well and heading in the right direction. I am confident that riding for a big team like this will help my performance become even better. This is just the beginning and I am looking forward to making the best of this opportunity," he noted.

"It is not only about me, but also the country Rwanda and the young upcoming riders. I need to inspire more Rwandan riders to follow my footsteps"

Born and raised in Nyabihu district, Munyaneza says he wants to keep working hard and stay focused until he gets a more advanced professional team, preferably in Europe.