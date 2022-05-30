Rwanda/Tanzania: Five Rwandan Players Abroad Likely to Switch Clubs Next Season

The summer transfer window officially opens on June 1 with a host of Rwandan players abroad destined to consider their future elsewhere.

Generally, it was a good season for the majority of the Rwandan footballers plying their trade outside the country and clubs have already inquired about the availability of some of them as they seem to get them into their fold to beef up their squads ahead of next season.

Times Sport takes a look at five Rwandans playing in foreign leagues who are set to make moves.

Ange Mutsinzi (Trofense, Portugal)

The defender has been impressive during his maiden season with the Portuguese second tier where he played 25 league games and provided one assist.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Portugal from APR, has been a pillar at the back of Trofense and his exploits has caught the attention of a host of clubs in France and Belgium though he has one more year left on his contract.

French Cup winners Nantes who will be playing in the Europa League next season as reported to have already held talks with the Portuguese side over a possible transfer of the Rwanda international whereas a yet-to-be-known Belgian Jupiler Pro League club are also closely monitoring his situation at the club.

Mutsinzi could leave Trofense this summer for a fee of around Euros 500,000 with Nantes being his likely destination.

Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania)

The veteran forward's contract expires on June 30 and his future at the club is yet to be decided as the club hierarchy and the coaching staff are divided over whether to hand the striker a new deal or not.

Despite not being a starter at Simba, the 35-year-old attacker is the club's top scorer in the league with seven goals this campaign.

But considering his age, Simba might be tempted to let him go for free as they are already pushig to tie down Niger striker Victorien Adebayor.

Yanga SC, Azam, and APR FC are some of the teams who could swoop for him if he is declined a new contract at Simba.

George Lewis Igaba-Ishimwe (Arsenal, England)

A series of injury offs have often been forcing Lewis on the sidelines since joining Arsenal in 2020 and has seen his progress stalled as a result.

With his current contract set to expire come June 1, Lewis is likely to be released as he seeks a new challenge to get his career back on track.

Arsenal have an option to extend his deal for another year but the 21-year-old winger could make a move to the English League 1 with Rockdale in pole position to secure his services.

Maxime Kali Wenssens (KV Mechelen, Belgium)

The contract of the agile shot stopper ends this summer and he is set move from Mechelen as he eyes a perfect platform to hone his talent.

Wenssens was the first-choice goalkeeper of the Mechelen under 21 team during this just-concluded season and made a couple of appearances on the bench of the senior team as reserve goalkeeper.

The youngster is likely to join one of the newly-promoted clubs Jupiler League clubs as a first choice goalkeeper.

Sven Kalisa (Atet Bissen, Luxembourg)

Despite Bissen's poor performance in the Luxembourg second tier in the just-concluded season, Kalisa was one of the star performers in the league as he put up fantastic performances in the club's central midfield department.

A couple of teams in the Luxembourg top division have already asked for his services and he is set to consider a new challenge elsewhere in the impending transfer window.