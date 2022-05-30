East Africa: Kerry Expands in East Africa to Bring Local, Sustainable Nutrition to Africa

Nairobi Development and Application Centre opens to support customers in East Africa and the development of sustainable food processing for the continent

NAIROBI, Kenya, 26 May 2022, /African Media Agency/-Kerry, the world's leading taste and nutrition company, is expanding operations in East Africa to bring local, sustainably produced food and taste solutions to the continent as we launch our Future Food Africa commitment. Through significant investments in people and infrastructure across the continent, Kerry has a solid footprint in East Africa and beyond to support local and multinational food processors. With a rising population to feed, supply chain disruptions, over-reliance on importation, and more demanding consumers, Africa needs local food solutions.

Roundtable on accelerating growth of the food processing sector in a sustainable and profitable way

At a business forum in Nairobi organized by the Business Ireland Kenya, Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon joined key stakeholders in the food processing industry including logistics providers, manufacturing, financing groups, NGOs and academia from local universities to discuss how to accelerate the growth of the food processing sector in a sustainable and profitable manner. Scanlon called on the food processing stakeholders to listen to local consumers and develop high nutritional content food and beverage products at an affordable price.

The lively event was attended by the Irish Ambassador to Kenya, Her Excellency Fionnuala Quinlan who encouraged investors to work together to make the sector more profitable which will in turn spur economic growth in the region. Other speakers included the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) chair Muchai Kunyiha who called on the government to incentivize the sector to make it more sustainable and profitable.

Kerry Kenya Application & Development Centre opening

At the opening of the Kerry Kenya Application & Development Centre opening, customers were treated to a full menu of innovative food and beverage concepts inspired by Kenyan culinary tradition, a vibrant style with elements of coastal and distinctly East African ingredients and flavours. In the high-tech labs, customers sampled a convincing plant-based buffet, as well as innovative snack and beverage offerings with East Africa flavours reimagined in innovative ways by Kerry food scientists. The local Centre will further support co-creation with customers and the development of sustainable food processing for Africa.

"For 50 years, Kerry has focused on meeting local consumer needs grounded in great taste - one of the most important criteria in any food or beverage. Our suite of world-leading technologies combined with our expertise ensures that we can continue to work with our customers to produce great tasting, nutritious products that are respectful of our planet," said Peter Dillane, Kerry VP for Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

Future Food Africa Commitment

Kerry's Future Food Africa commitment recognizes the challenges facing the continent, and that as African producers we need African solutions to deliver sustainable, healthy nutrition solutions. It is innovation through dynamic technologies that will shape the future of food culture. It is an authentic understanding and celebration of our African food traditions, reinvented for the present. We believe in inspiring food and nourishing life through transformation of our locally grown ingredients. Kerry's Future Food Africa commitment focuses on reducing food waste, delivering authentic local taste, nutrition solutions, plant-based options and localization.

Earlier this month, Kerry opened the largest and most advanced taste manufacturing facility in Africa located in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The €38 million facility will produce sustainable nutrition solutions that will be consumed across the continent. In December 2021, Kerry expanded its operations in Africa with the acquisition of local taste solutions manufacturer, Afribon. Afribon produces food flavors for the Beverage, Confectionary, Bakery and Dairy markets in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Cameroon.

With Kerry's innovation expertise, solutions portfolio and sustainability commitments, Kerry ultimately aims to decrease the environmental and social impacts of the food industry value chain so that consumers everywhere can make better, healthier choices and leave a better world for future generations.

