Africa: Comoros Recall Abdallah for AFCON Qualifiers After Five-Year Absence

France-based defender Abdul Hakim Abdullah has been handed a shock recall to the Comoros squad after a five-year absence.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Grenoble, is part of new coach Younes Zerdouk's 24-man squad for next week's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The left-back has not played for his country since 2017 when he played his first game for the side in the friendly against Mauritania.

First choice goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina has recovered from his serious injury he sustained at the AFCON to make the squad for the upcoming matches.

Faiz Selemani is also returning to the team after missing their previous match against Ethiopia in March.

The Coelancanths will start a new life under new coach Younes Zerdouk after he replaced Amir Abdou who guided the Island nation to their first AFCON participation in the last edition.

As debutantes at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Comoros reached the Round of 16 stage after beating four-time champions Ghana in the last group game.

Zerdouk's side will begin their journey for a place in next year's tournament with a home fixture against Lesotho in Moroni on Friday, June 3, 2022.

The Coelancanths will then come up against Zambia in matchday two in Lusaka on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Ali Ahamada (Santa Coloma, Andorra)

Salim Ben Boina (Martigues, France)

Moyadh Ousseni (Frejus St-Raphael, France)

DEFENDERS

Chaker Aladhur (AC Ajaccio, France)

Abdallah Ali Mohamed (Stade Laussane, Switzerland)

Younn Zahary (Cholet, France)

Kassim Ahamada (Créteil, France)

Kassim M'Dahoma (Avranches, France)

Benjaloud Youssouf (Le Mans, France)

Abdel-Hakim Abdallah (Grenoble Foot, France)

MIDFIELDERS

Youssouf M'Changama (EA Guingamp, France)

Fouad Bachirou (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus)

Yacine Bourhane (Go Ahead Eagles, Holland)

Iyad Mohamed (Auxerre, France)

Rafidine Abdullah (Stade Laussane, Switzerland)

FORWARDS

Ahmed Mogni (Annecy, France)

Faiz Mattoir (Cholet, France)

Ben Mohammed El Fardou (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)

Ibroihim Youssouf (TS Sporting, South Africa)

Ali M'Madi (Tours, France)

Nasser Chamed (Gaz Metan, Romania)

Faiz Selemani (KV Kortrijk, Belgium)

Said Bakari (RKC Waalwijk, Holland)