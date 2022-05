Asmara, 28 May 2022- President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 31st anniversary of Independence Day.

In their messages, the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki as well as peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.