Africa: Belmadi Names Seven New Call Ups in 2023 AFCON Qualification Squad

Algerian head coach Djamel Belmadi has named seven new faces into his squad of 25 players ahead of next month's TotalEnergies 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches at home against Uganda and away to Tanzania.

As he looks to refresh the team following their failed bid to retain their title last February in Cameroon, Belmadi has called in among others Angers goalkeeper Anthony Mandrea as well as defenders Akim Zedadka (Clermont Foot 63 / France) and Yanis Hamache (Boavista FC / Portugal).

Also earning their maiden call ups to the national team include midfielder Abdelkahar Kadri who plays for Courtrai KV in Belgium, OGC Nice forward Billel Brahimi (OGC Nice/France) and Billel Omrani who plays in Romania for CFR Cluj.

ES Setif forward Riad benayad who shone for his club at the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League in their run up to the semi-finals has been rewarded with a maiden call up as well.

Meanwhile, the coach has left out several experienced players including striker Baghdad Bounedjah and defender Djamel Benlamri. Also dropped by the coach is FC Metz keeper Alexandre Oukidja and Galatasaray midfielder Sofiane Feghouli.

For the double assignment against the East African teams, Belmadi will be without skipper Riyad Mahrez who has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Les Fennecs start their training at the National Technical Center (CTN) in Sidi Moussa on Monday, before facing Uganda on Saturday June 4 at the July 5 Stadium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Algeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After the tie, the 2019 Africa Champions travel down East to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where they tackle their hosts on June 8 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Algeria's full squad:

Goalkeepers: M'bolhi (Al-Ettifaq/Arabie saoudite), Zeghba (Damac FC/Arabie saoudite), Mandrea (Angers SCO/ France).

Defenders: Mandi (Villarreal/Espagne), Bedrane (ES Tunis/Tunisie), Zedadka (Clermont Foot 63/France), Benayada (ES Sahel/Tunisie), Touba (RKC Waalwijk/Pays-Bas), Tougaï (ES Tunis/ Tunisie), Bensebaïni (B. Monchengladbach/Allemagne), Hamache (Boavista FC/Portugal)

Midfielders: Zerrouki (FC Twente/Pays-Bas), Zorgane (Charleroi/Belgique), Boudaoui (OGC Nice/France), Bendebka (Al-Fateh SC/Arabie saoudite), Kadri (KV Courtrai/Belgique), Bennacer (AC Milan/Italie).

Strikers: Belaïli (Stade Brestois 29/France), Brahimi (OGC Nice/France), Ghezzal (Besiktas/Turquie), Ounas (Naples/Italie), Amoura (FC Lugano/Suisse), Slimani (Sporting Lisbonne/Portugal), Omrani (Cluj/Roumanie), Benayad (ES Sétif/Algérie).