Rwanda: RwandAir Suspends Flights to DR Congo

28 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moïse M. Bahati

RwandAir has cancelled its flights to major cities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after the Congolese government announced its decision to suspend Rwanda's national carrier from its airspace.

In a statement issued on Saturday, May 28, the national carrier said it had "decided to cancel all flights to Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, and Goma with immediate effect."

"We are sorry for the inconvenience and disruption this may cause to our customers," the airline said, "and we will waive change of reservation fees and offer re-issues or refunds for those affected."

The airline added that its "number one priority" was the safety and security of its customers and crew.

RwandAir launched its maiden flight to DR Congo in April 2019. Less than one year ago, Lubumbashi became its third destination in Rwanda's western neighbour and a major trade partner.

The Congolese government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya announced the suspension of RwandAir earlier on Saturday, claiming that Rwanda supports the rebel group M23, allegations Rwanda has long dismissed.

Muyaya said his government would also summon Rwanda's ambassador in Kinshasa, Vincent Karega.

Armed conflict broke out last week between the Congolese army FARDC and the M23 rebels in North Kivu Province, and has displaced thousands of civilians, while others fled to Uganda.

Following the shelling of rockets on Rwanda earlier this week by the FARDC, which injured several residents of Musanze District, the Rwandan government reiterated its years-long stance.

The government spokesperson Yolande Makolo recently told The New Times that the conflict in eastern DR Congo between the FARDC and the M23 rebels was "an intra-Congolese conflict," and Rwanda had "no intention of being drawn into an internal matter of the DRC."

The UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) says its forces are fighting alongside the FARDC. Reports eports say fighters of the FDLR, a terrorist outfit whose members are accused of genocide crimes in Rwanda, are also fighting alongside the Congolese forces.

