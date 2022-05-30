Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Attends African Union's 16th Extraordinary Summit On Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa in Equitorial Guinea, 28 May

press release

President Ramaphosa arrives at the Malabo International Airport in the Republic of Equitorial Guinea, ahead of the African Union's 16th Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Friday, 27 May 2022 arrived at Malabo International Airport in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to participate at the 16th Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional changes of Government in Africa.

The Summit is at the invitation of H.E. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in his capacity as the Champion of the 2019 AU Theme, "Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions of Forced Displacement in Africa". The invitation is co-signed by H.E. Macky SALL, President of the Republic of Senegal, and Chairperson of the African Union.

The Summit will take place in Malabo in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea on Saturday, 28 May 2022.

In response to the growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism, the African Union Assembly, at its 35th Ordinary Session held in February 2022, through Decision Assembly/AU/Dec. 828(XXXV), decided to convene an "Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Governments in Africa (UCG)", as proposed by the Republic of Angola. The offer by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to host the Summit was accepted.

The Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional changes of Government will assess the persistent threats, evaluate current response mechanisms, and decide on the specific actions and measures necessary to strengthen the collective security of Member States facing terrorism and violent extremism. Furthermore, the Summit will discuss actionable measures needed to stem their upsurge on the Continent. Among other issues, the Assembly will also consider the recommendations in the 'Accra Declaration on Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa emanating from the AU Reflection Forum, held on 15-17 March, 2022 in Accra, Ghana.

The upcoming Extraordinary Summit provides the first high-level political platform since 2000, for Heads of State to address the new wave of UCGs. Equally the Extraordinary Summit presents the first opportunity for African leaders since 2014 to address their collective defence and security decisively and robustly in the face of the onslaught of Terrorism and Violent Extremism currently affecting all the five regions of the African Union.

Addressing Terrorism and UCG is an integral part of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps for Silencing the Guns in Africa with the ultimate aim of achieving peace and security on the Continent.

The Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa is expected to adopt Declarations.

President Ramaphosa will be supported by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor.