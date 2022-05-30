Nigeria: Udoka Leads Celtics to NBA Playoff Final for the First Time Since 2012

The former D'Tigers captain led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference title but faces a tough task against the Warriors in the final

Former D'Tigers captain Ime Udoka led Boston Celtics to a 100-96 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday to claim the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff title and a place in the final where they will contend against the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics claimed a hard-fought 4-3 win that takes them to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 but Udoka was not one to celebrate extensively as he said in his post-game interview that the final against the Warriors was more important.

"It'll be all for naught if we go lay an egg in the Finals, and we understand that," Udoka revealed immediately after being crowned Eastern Conference champions. "Guys were quick to celebrate but quick to flip the page and say 'we got four more," he added.

"We don't hang or celebrate Eastern Conference championships in the Celtics organization, so we all fall in line and appreciate that standard of excellence."

Udoka is the first Nigerian to lead a team to the NAB Playoffs final after becoming the first Nigerian to lead an NBA franchise in August 2021.

In previewing the finals against the Steph Curry-led Warriors whom they have a 1-1 head-to-head against in the regular season, Udoka said the Heat have been good preparation for the matchup.

"We played Golden State pretty well this year. Obviously, beat them pretty bad (110-88) late in the season when we were kind of rolling.

"Early in the season, took a close loss (107-111) and we had some guys in and out. They had a big lead early but we fought our way back.

"So the story of the season, we've competed well against the best teams, and obviously you've got to do that to make it to this point now."

The seven-game series kicks off on Thursday in San Francisco and Udoka said, "so, very confident going in. I know it's a tough challenge.

"I think Miami will help prep us for some of the off-ball actions and the shooters that they had. But we know it's a high-level team that has a ton of great shooters, great players overall, guys I know well, and we'll be ready for the challenge."