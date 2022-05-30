South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Annual South Africa Youth Water Prize (SAYWP) National Competition

press release

Western Cape emerge triumphant at the SAYWP National Competition

In an effort to inspire learners to pursue water and sanitation career paths in order to find sustainable solutions to numerous water sector challenges, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) hosted the annual South Africa Youth Water Prize (SAYWP) National competition on Friday, 27 May 2022 at Xylem Water Solutions in Kempton Park.

Grade 10/11 learners vied fiercely for the victory and Western Cape emerged as the biggest winners scooping first prize. Provincial winners were pitted against one another and were required to identify a water related problem, take actions and recommend solutions. The national winner will represents South Africa in the Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Sweden to compete with learners from 30 countries.

Meticulously considered and devised water related innovations were witnessed during the competition encompassing subjects matters such as; Groundwater for all - a reality, evaluating groundwater as a source to maintain lives on earth presented by Mpumalanga, Free State's invention were directed at water leakage alarm, North West's innovation focused on leaking tap alert indicators and recycling model.

The winning inventions were as follows; first prize was Western Cape with the innovation which was about saving water drop by drop, Northern Cape came second with the presentation focusing on distillation treatment of drinking water and Eastern Cape's invention which centered around low cost effective measures for water purification ensure that they came third. Wasteful water usage is one of the biggest challenge facing the country hence the bulk of inventions and innovative ideas focused on saving water which is lost through leaks, burst pipes amongst others.

Simon Maphangula, Department of Water and Sanitation's Director of Water Sector Support in Gauteng delivered a key note address and he earnestly implored learners to pursue water and sanitation related fields of studies in order to resolve a number of challenges we are facing as a country.

"As the department we are urging you to pursue careers in the water and sanitation sector, the sector is awaiting your presence and much needed skills" Maphangula stated.

Abongwe Poswa, Sibusiso Khoza and Murendeni Mafuno, alumni water prize competition were roped to share their journey towards in the corporate world also for motivational purposes and to offer words of encouragements to learners.

"Do not limit yourselves, stand in front of the mirror and tell yourself that I am great, and I can do this. I promise you one or the other if you work hard the dots will connect and you will definitely get your big break" said Abongwe.

Nangamso Breakfast from Water Use Efficiency Directorate and the competition's coordinator applauded all participants and stressed that they are all winners and she further added that these innovations and visions will benefit current and future generations in as far as water security is concerned.

This competition will go a long way in addressing water and sanitation related challenges, promote the protection of South Africa's natural resources, encourage and empower the youth to participate actively in integrated and community-based water resource management as well as exposing and enhancing the interest of the youth to science and technology.