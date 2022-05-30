South Africa: Gauteng Unveils Transport Authority Board and Signs Partnership With Mobility Center for Africa, 30 May

29 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng to unveil Transport Authority Board, sign partnership with Mobility Center for Africa

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo will tomorrow, 30 May 2022, unveil board members of the Gauteng Transport Authority (TAG) at the Gautrain Management Agency offices in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The Transport Authority will play a catalytic role in addressing fragmentation in transport service delivery in the province.

MEC Mamabolo is also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TAG and Mobility Center for Africa (MCA).

This is envisioned to assist the provincial government with research, development, piloting and rolling out of Smart Mobility initiatives and technologies in support of the Smart Mobility Vision 2030 for Gauteng.

The MCA is an initiative borne out of a need to start a dialogue on and plan for disruptive forces that are shaping the transport industry.

