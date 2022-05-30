South Africa: Pretoria Family Racket Allegedly Fleeced State Using Sassa Pensioners As Front for Dodgy Police Service Providers

analysis

Curious coincidences in investigations relating to questionable police service providers led the National Prosecuting Authority to believe that a family racket based in Pretoria uses Sassa pensioners, friends and family as a front to obscure their crooked dealings with the state. So far, one lieutenant-general, three brigadiers, two colonels, two lieutenant-colonels and a senior clerk in the police's supply chain management division were arrested in several cases, on charges of corruption and fraud, along with Chetty family members from Gauteng and their Gqeberha friends.

Salamina Khoza, once an admin clerk who lost her job in 2011 and who now describes herself as a 67-year-old "Sassa pensioner" living in Soshanguve, is the sole director of four companies that landed a number of lucrative state contracts - particularly with the police.

Receiving more than R10-million, these contracts included the supply of furniture, ties embroidered with the SAPS emblem as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 650km southeast of Soshanguve, in Croftdene, Durban, is another Sassa pensioner whose company also raked in millions from the police. Sarathamoney Devi Sigmoney, who previously worked at Shoprite Checkers, is 66 years old and the sole director of a company that has...