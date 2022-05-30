South Africa: MEC Reagen Allen On Arrests By Leap Officers

29 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

176 arrests through the efforts of LEAP officers

Between 16 - 22 May, and through the efforts of Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers, 176 perpetrators were arrested for a variety of offences.

Two were for the possession of an illegal firearm, 4 for the possession of an imitation firearm, 3 for the possession of illegal ammunition, 91 for the possession of drugs, 22 for the possession of dangerous weapons and the balance for various other offences. The illegal firearms were confiscated in Delft, Gugulethu and Kraaifontein.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen says "Where LEAP is deployed, its impact against crime is being seen and felt by communities. This confirms why visible policing through boots on the ground is so important. Perhaps these successes will convince the National Minister of Police why additional resources are required and so well deserved."

Minister Allen added: "The newly launched Safety Dashboard with its data and evidence, will help to further guide how and where the LEAP officers should be deployed. It will also guide us in terms of our violence prevention interventions.

Between this period, these officers have amongst others:

- Searched 8 540 persons

- Searched 395 houses

- Searched 955 vehicles

- Conducted 90 roadblo

The LEAP officers are force multipliers and work hand-in-hand with other law enforcement agencies to enhance and strengthen crime-fighting efforts. To this effect:

- 12 Integrated operations with other City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and 168 operations with SAPS were conducted.

Minister Allen said: "I'd like to thank communities for their continued support and assistance to the LEAP officers. Their vigilance and reporting have ensured that perpetrators could be tracked and arrested. We'll continue to rely on all our communities and the various volunteer structures if we're to achieve greater success, and half the murder rate by 2029."

