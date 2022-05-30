South Africa: Special Investigating Unit Welcomes the Arrest of Three Company Directors for PPE Fraud in Eastern Cape

press release

SIU welcomes the arrest of three company directors for PPE fraud in Eastern Cape

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomes the arrest and subsequent prosecution of three company directors for defrauding the Eastern Cape Department of Health of R3 million.

Director of Vortex Jayslin Naidoo, 43, directors of Prometheus Xolile Winston Zakhe and Richard Aron Meyer, both 46, appeared in the East London Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday on charges of fraud and forgery.

The trio allegedly misrepresented documents to win personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders amounting to R3 million. They were released on R10 000 bail and the matter was adjourned to July 18.

The SIU investigation in the Eastern Cape health department revealed that the Gauteng Province based Vortex and Prometheus directors provided fraudulent documents to secure tenders that were restricted to the residents of the Eastern Cape, as per tender specifications.

The SIU was, in terms of Proclamation R23 of 2020, directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption, maladministration, malpractice and payments made by State institutions relating to PPE procurement together with the conducts of State employees. In line with SIU Act 74 of 1996, the SIU referred evidence pointing to criminality to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

Fraud and corruption allegations may be reported via the following platforms: siu@hotline.co.za / Hotline: 0800 037 774.