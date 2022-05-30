South Africa: Qatar Sends Aid to KZN, Where Death Toll From Flooding Rises to 459

analysis

A cargo plane full of tents, clothing, blankets and ventilators has been sent to support government-led interventions in KwaZulu-Natal after the latest flooding, which has claimed the lives of three people. This brings the combined death toll of both floods to 459 people.

A week after KwaZulu-Natal was hit by another flood disaster, a plane carrying clothing, food and medical supplies donated by Qatar arrived at King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, Department of Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala were at the airport to receive the humanitarian aid.

Pretoria family racket allegedly fleeced state using Sassa pensioners as front for dodgy police service providers

"We are grateful today to the Qatari government for lending a hand and offering humanitarian support to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa... This friendship and this humanitarian aid softens the blow and warms the hearts of the people of KwaZulu-Natal," said Zikalala.

Addressing the media on Sunday, 29 May, Qatar's ambassador to South Africa, Tariq Ali Faraj, said the donation included "hundreds of tents, generators, ventilators, water purifiers, clothing [and] blankets".

This evening, a cargo...