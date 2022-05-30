South Africa: Sibanye-Stillwater in Mediation With Striking Unions While Wage Talks Remain Deadlocked

analysis

Rebooted wage talks between Sibanye-Stillwater, NUM and Amcu resume for a third day on Monday, 30 May, under the mediation of the CCMA. They remain deadlocked -- but at least the strike has not been violent.

Wage talks resumed between Sibanye-Stillwater and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) on Thursday, 26 May, and Friday, 27 May, Business Maverick has confirmed. Sources say another round will take place on Monday, 30 May.

The strike at Sibanye's South African gold operations has dragged on for almost three months. The union rank and file must be feeling the pinch as food and fuel prices spike.

The unions appear to be standing by their demand for hikes of R1,000 a month for the lowest-paid categories each year over the course of three years, which is what Harmony Gold agreed to last year. Sibanye maintains it cannot afford this and the operations are marginal even at current prices, which are relatively high by historical standards at about $1,850 an ounce.

Business Maverick understands that the independent mediators from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) proposed a hike of R700 a month in the first...