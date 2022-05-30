South Africa: Sibanye-Stillwater in Mediation With Striking Unions While Wage Talks Remain Deadlocked

29 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Rebooted wage talks between Sibanye-Stillwater, NUM and Amcu resume for a third day on Monday, 30 May, under the mediation of the CCMA. They remain deadlocked -- but at least the strike has not been violent.

Wage talks resumed between Sibanye-Stillwater and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) on Thursday, 26 May, and Friday, 27 May, Business Maverick has confirmed. Sources say another round will take place on Monday, 30 May.

The strike at Sibanye's South African gold operations has dragged on for almost three months. The union rank and file must be feeling the pinch as food and fuel prices spike.

The unions appear to be standing by their demand for hikes of R1,000 a month for the lowest-paid categories each year over the course of three years, which is what Harmony Gold agreed to last year. Sibanye maintains it cannot afford this and the operations are marginal even at current prices, which are relatively high by historical standards at about $1,850 an ounce.

Business Maverick understands that the independent mediators from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) proposed a hike of R700 a month in the first...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X