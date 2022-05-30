South Africa: The Long and Short of Load Shedding Solutions - Time to Call Disaster and Harness the Power of Wind and Solar Energy

analysis

The huge cost of load shedding could have disastrous economic consequences and cause civil unrest that makes July 2021 pale into insignificance. If the problem is tackled realistically, purposefully and urgently with a coordinated emergency plan partnering Eskom and civil society, it is technically and financially possible to end load shedding within 24 months.

As South Africa once again plunges into stage 4 load shedding in the wake of sabotage and more unexpected breakdowns of our aging power stations, the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University and the Blended Finance Taskforce have launched a breakthrough report entitled Making Climate Capital Work: Unlocking $8.5bn for South Africa's Just Energy Transition.

Speaking at the launch of the report at a side event during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Catherine Koffman, group executive, project preparation at the Development Bank of Southern Africa, said: "It is difficult to conceive of a path to 2050 that doesn't account for people - we must not only talk about the energy transition, but about transitioning the whole economy including sectors and jobs currently linked to the coal value chain."

We urgently need to adopt short- and long-term solutions, to the...