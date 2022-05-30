South Africa: Report Offers Insight On the Impact of Covid-19 On Arts and the Creative Economy

analysis

The South African Cultural Observatory's report on the impact of Covid-19 on the cultural and creative industry offers some insight into a sector that should be held dear.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been felt across all industries and the arts sector has suffered deeply from it. Like many, creatives found their jobs put on hold as lockdowns were enforced, ending public gatherings such as festivals, concerts and performances and preventing many of them from earning a living.

Now the South African Cultural Observatory (Saco) has released a detailed report on how Covid-19 actually affected the cultural and creative industry across the country as well as the repercussions for those who work in the industry. Saco, a statistical and socio-economic research project which researches the socio-economic impact of cultural and creative industries in South Africa, is implemented on behalf of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and submits its reports to project managers for implementation at the department, says Mboneni Mulaudzi, Saco's marketing and communications manager.

"The report hopes to provide information, evidence and data that helps position the sector as an important economic contributor and one that creates employment to a large number of South Africans,"...