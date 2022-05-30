Tanzania: Dart's New Fare Collecting System Pays Off

THE Dar Rapid Transit Agency (DART) has recorded increased revenue collection by nearly 100 per cent, thanks to the introduction of a computer based, Automated Fare Collecting System (OFCS).

According to DART Chief Executive Officer, Edwin Mhede since introduction of OFCS which has halted and sealed money leakage revenue collection had reached 3bn/- per month from 1.8bn/- which was being collected before.

"This system is locally sourced using local experts from DART and other government ministries, where, all ticket sales are monitored one after another and therefore no more leakages hence, the secret behind increased revenue collection," said the DART CEO in his speech during the tour of the parliamentary standing committee for administration and governance.

He said that more buses have been ordered and they are expected to arrive before the end of the year.

Coupled with the ongoing infrastructures construction, the agency is expecting to transport more passengers and increase revenue, he said.

By February this year, DART saw 35 percent increase of passengers using its buses from different parts of the city than it was in the past one year.

Dr Mhede told the parliamentary standing committee members that the increase of passengers opting Dart infrastructures were due to creativity, adding the number of routes and buses were as per the directive of the sixth phase government.

"By the month of February 2022, the rapid bus system has recorded transporting an average of 180,971 passengers a day, compared to 117,065 passengers who used dart buses by February 2021. We are grateful to guided leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the milestone achieved,"

He said that creativity has brought about efficiency, coupled with Dart adding three new routes on connecting main trunks to feed roads. The routes, according to him, include that of Kimara to Kibaha in the Coast Region, Kimara to Mloganzila hospital and Kimara to Magufuli bus terminal.

The chairman of Parliamentary standing committee for Administration and Governance, Abdalla Chaulembo, told DART to look for best ways of harmonizing the DART established act so as not to compromise with district and city councils revenue collection in form of levies from commuter stations.

Mr Chaulembo also insisted that DART should have flexible system for passengers tickets where they must have a system where to the ticket should not have hourly expirations.

"Your tickets expires in two or so hours after being issued, this is not fair for passengers. Why can't it last a full day to give passengers flexibility of purchasing tickets and use them at the time of their choice? Think about this,"