Angola: BAL 2022 - U.S. Monastir, Petro De Luanda Rub Shoulders in Final

28 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 will wind up Saturday with the title game between Tunisian giants US Monastir and Angola's Petro de Luanda at BK Arena, starting 6pm CAT.

On their way to the finals, US Monastir beat continental rivals Zamalek 88-81 to avenge last year's defeat in the competition, while Petro de Luanda confirmed their final ticket after beating Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) Basketball Club 88-74.

Souleyman Diabate, an Ivorian point guard, is one of the players to watch.

The 34-year-old featured for Zamalek last year and was instrumental in helping them clinch the inaugural BAL title.

Now, suiting up for US Monastir, Diabate, who spent most of his career in France's top divisions, can enrich his trophy cabinet with his second African title, something he hasn't achieved with his Cote d'Ivoire national team.

Another key player for US Monastir is Radhouane Slimane - a two-time BAL participant.

A household name on the continent, Slimane has decorated his career with three FIBA AfroBasket titles (2011, 2017 and 2021).

The 6-foot-8 forward has made it clear that winning this year's BAL isn't just a personal goal. It's a must-do task to compensate for last year's painful loss to Zamalek.

On the side of Petro de Luanda, Angolan point guard Childe Dundao is one key player to watch, as he can make a difference with his scoring and ball handling. He scored a game-high 18 points as Petro edged out FAP in the last four.

Also, power forward Carlos Morais is key for Petro de Luanda, with his attributes and experience, as he has been around professional hoops for half of his 36-year life.

He has won the Afrobasket tournament with Angola four times, the first in 2005 when he was 20, and is one of the few BAL players with Olympic experience.

Meanwhile, Zamalek on Friday beat FAP 97-74 to finish third.

Saturday (final)

US Monastir Vs Petro de Luanda 6pm

Friday (third place)

Zamalek 97-74 FAP

