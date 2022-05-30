South Africa: Cash-Strapped Consumers Drive Pepkor's Low-Cost Retail Profits Up... and Up

analysis

Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens says the 19.1% growth in operating profit to R5.7-billion and an 80.5% increase in headline earnings over the past two years point to the group's defensive business model.

Pepkor, which owns household brands Pep, Ackermans, Tekkie Town, The Building Company and Incredible Connection, spent R88-million in the six months to end March, rebuilding stores that were damaged or destroyed in last July's looting. The retailer was one of the worst affected by the riots, taking hits on 549 stores.

Riaan Hanekom, Pepkor's chief financial officer, however, notes that that capital expenditure of R88-million was settled as part of a Sasria insurance claim. The company has seen a massive growth spurt and recovery in the six months to end March, with R4.1-billion cash generation.

Total investment in Brazilian retailer Avenida was R2.8-billion, giving Pepkor an 87% stake. Pepkor's capital investment is getting back to pre-Covid levels, at 2.1% of revenue, of which R660-million was spent on stores and R201-million on a distribution centre in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal. The centre is expected to be completed in the next six to eight months. In the past two years, the company has held off slightly on capex spending to maintain a...