Asmara — General Secretary of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres, Pope Francis of Vatican as well as President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and Mr. Mohamed Al-Manfi, Chairman of Presidential Council of Libya, sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 31st anniversary of Independence Day.

In their messages, the leaders expressed their desire to develop bilateral relations with Eritrea.