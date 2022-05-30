Eritrean Nationals in UK and Canada Celebrate Independence Day

27 May 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in the United Kingdom and Canada celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day with patriotic zeal under the theme "Independent Choice-Backbone of Our Pride".

The celebrations held in Great Britain's cities of London, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Nottingham, Coventry, Leeds, Middleborough, Cardiff, Glasgow, Wakefield and Leicester featured cultural and artistic programs and the participants expressed conviction to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national affairs.

At the ceremony organized in London in which over 2500 nationals as well as Diplomats, members of various institutions in the UK and other professionals took part, the Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and Ireland, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam commended those that contributed to the successful event, gave a briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and the charted out national development programs.

Mr. Mohammed Mahmud, chairmen of the Eritrean community in the UK, said that celebrating the Independence Day anniversary has a significant contribution to strengthening unity and organizational capacity as well as inculcating nationalism and noble societal values among the young generation.

Similarly, nationals in the Canadian cities of Toronto, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Hamilton, Kitchener, Windsor, Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and others enthusiastically celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day featuring various programs portraying the day.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X