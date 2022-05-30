Zimbabwe: Dynamos in Stale Show Against Herentals

Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya was disappointed his team failed to turn up yesterday when they spurned another good opportunity to climb back to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table following a stale encounter with Herentals at the National Sports Stadium.

Ndiraya, who was at the centre of the turmoil in the Harare giants' camp last week, could not find words to explain what went wrong yesterday.

DeMbare struggled in all areas, a day after the top team Chicken Inn had presented them with a chance to reclaim top spot following their 1-1 with Yadah on Saturday.

The Gamecocks retained pole position with 32 points, one ahead of DeMbare. With the benefit of the doubt, yesterday's performance was a reflection of the status quo at the club following the chaos that engulfed their camp last week.

Ndiraya missed the preparations for the game after he was suspended by the club's management and only to be reinstated on Friday.

"We were not ourselves today to be honest, we were not hungry for success today," he said after the game, while refusing to answer questions about the discord in their camp last week.

"I don't know why but I thought physically we were not okay, mentally we were also not okay. We didn't push the way we normally do. The performance was just flat.

"We didn't give much, especially in front of goal. The creativity wasn't there and we had to settle for a draw in the end.

"Probably it was because we didn't have matches last week so that break perhaps really affected us and it's quite difficult to get back into the groove if you miss one week of football.

"But to be honest, we were slow in the first half, we didn't look interested, we had a pep talk at half time, came back a little but improved but still we didn't look like a team which really wanted to win.

"We didn't turn up for the game and it's disappointing especially if you look at the targets that we have. It's not a secret that we are pushing for the big one and you can't do that with such a flat performance," said Ndiraya.

Forward Tinashe Makanda was given a starting place yesterday in the absence of Bill Antonio, who is serving a two-match suspension for the red card he picked against Highlanders in their last match at Barbourfields.

Makanda made his presence felt in the early minutes but ran out of steam before he was taken out in the second half.

The stocky forward was denied by the cross bar in the 19th minute and the referee made a bizarre decision to award a goal kick to Herentals despite the ball taking a deflection off the goalkeeper Tafadzwa Chikosi.

But apart from some odd refereeing decisions, Dynamos players appeared off colour and goalkeeper Taimon Mvula almost invited trouble for himself moments after the restart when he took long to clear the ball before he was clamped down by Tino Benza.

The former Zimbabwe youth international however made a mess of the chance.

Dynamos were denied by the crossbar for the second time when defender Sylvester Appiah headed from a 68th minute corner kick by Godknows Murwira.

With frustrations creeping in, Ndiraya introduced an exciting fresh pair of legs in Junior Makunike and later on Issah Sadiki to bolster the attack but Herentals were resilient.

The Students, who are now unbeaten in four games, appeared content getting a point against the giants and were slowing down the game at every given opportunity.

Their coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was satisfied with the outcome.

"It's a point gained. Dynamos are a big institution in Zimbabwean football, regardless of the problems they might have had. For us, as underdogs going into the match, getting a point is something which the boys did well for me," said Mutiwekuziva.

Teams:

Dynamos: T. Mvula, E. Jalai, F. Makarati, S. Appiah, S. Nyahwa, G. Murwira, T. Mavhunga, R. Kawondera, E. Paga, E. Katema (I. Sadiki, 75th minute), T. Makanda (J. Makunike, 53rd minute)

Herentals: T. Chikosi, W. Chimbetu, P. Chota, B. Majarira, L. Ruguchu, W. Kapumha, C. Gobvu, P. Chama (D. Marowa, 68th minute), T. Benza, I. Benza (T. Jim, 46th minute), J. Zhuwawo (Blessing Majarira, 73rd minute)