Zimbabwe: Dengwani Buried, Mourners Praise Her

THE late Deputy Director in the International Communications Services (ICS) Directorate of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Ms Millicent Dengwani, was buried yesterday at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare.

Ms Dengwani (38) leaves behind a husband and two children.

Speaking on behalf of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa at the burial, Deputy Information Minister Kindness Paradza, described Ms Dengwani as a dedicated staffer whose commitment earned her elevation in the ministry.

"Ms Dengwani started off as a District Information Officer in the Rural Communications Directorate in September 2010 and in February 2014 was reassigned to the International Communications Directorate, where she served with distinction as an Information Officer until February 2021," he said.

"On March 1, 2021 she was promoted to the position of Deputy Director and served in that capacity until the time of her death. She was instrumental in the development of background papers on bilateral and multilateral issues, most recently on Zimbabwe and Botswana.

"She was also an accomplished speech writer and researcher. Ms Dengwani was also responsible for the facilitation of media and publicity requirements for State visits by foreign Heads of State and Government and accreditation of foreign journalists and had the ability to engage with international journalists from diverse backgrounds."

Deputy Minister Paradza said during Ms Dengwani's tenure, the quality of work from her directorate markedly improved, while turnaround time for assignments was reduced. He said her distinguished service to the ministry and country would be cherished for a long time.

"Dengwani was a hard worker who anchored the ICS department very well," Deputy Minister Paradza. "The birth of the Second Republic saw foreign media being allowed access into the country for reportage.

"During Operation Restore Legacy, the Department cleared over 250 foreign journalists and this meant a lot of pressure in the office, but Dengwani managed to prevail."

Deputy Minister Paradza said Ms Dengwani continued to perform her duties despite being unwell, a sign of her commitment to work.

He said Ms Dengwani, together with Dr Ivanhoe Matengarufu Gurira, did legal work for the Ministry although they were not lawyers by profession.

"She successfully worked on the Ministry's media legislative reform process which was aimed at repealing the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) and amending the Broadcasting Services Act," he said.

"By November 2020, AIPPA was already repealed and replaced by the Freedom of Information Act on 1st July 2020, while other outstanding Bills at the time such as the Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill, Protection of Personal Information Bill and the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill were at various stages of processing in either Cabinet or Parliament," she said.

The ministry's Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana, who also attended the burial, spoke highly of Ms Dengwani, adding that her achievements were as a result of hard work.

Mr Mangwana told mourners that he was hoping that Ms Dengwani would recover from the illness, from conversations he had with her.

"Each time I talked to her, she was giving us hope," he said.

He chronicled how Ms Dengwani played a crucial role that saw the Ministry of Information signing a Memoranda of Understanding with Botswana. Ms Dengwani's relatives thanked the Ministry of Information for the support rendered during the time she was ill up to her burial.