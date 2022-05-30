South Africa: ConCourt to Hear of 'Human Catastrophe' After Eskom Cuts Off Municipalities Owing Billions

29 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Eskom has cut the electricity supply of two local municipalities that collectively owe R2.8bn, causing devastation for municipalities at the forefront of employment and economic activity.

Was Eskom justified in disconnecting power to local municipalities that owe it billions of rands in unpaid electricity bills and, in the process, causing harm to households and businesses that are not at fault and are being thrown into darkness?

And can Eskom unilaterally reduce power supply to municipalities in arrears or refuse them more electricity despite both parties being bound by long-standing electricity supply agreements?

These are questions that were before the Constitutional Court on 23 May as Eskom sought to overturn an earlier court's ruling that forced it to fully restore electricity to two municipalities that collectively owe it R2.8-billion. The heavily indebted municipalities are the Ngwathe Municipality in the Free State (owing Eskom R1.3-billion) and the Lekwa Municipality in Mpumalanga (owing R1.5-billion).

The Ngwathe and Lekwa local municipalities are deeply dysfunctional, Eskom has argued, as they haven't paid for the electricity they have received, even though their customers/residents pay electricity bills on time. So, residents pay electricity fees on time via pay-as-you-go meters or monthly post-paid arrangements, but the municipalities are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X