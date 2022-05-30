Nigeria: How Abuja Estate Was Attacked By Commercial Motorcyclists After Death of Colleagues - Police

Some motorcyclists started a riot at Same Global, an estate located in the Dakwo, Lokogoma area of the FCT on Sunday, after a motorist hit two of their colleagues on Sunday and ran into the estate.

The FCT police command has confirmed a violent attack on an estate in Abuja by some commercial motorcyclists over the death of their colleagues.

The accident resulted to the death of the two motorcyclists.

To avenge their deaths, the riders attacked, set the gate to the estate ablaze and destroyed other properties before police arrived at the scene.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, in a phone interview, said "no house was completely burnt down" as alleged.

She said normalcy has been restored to the area.

"The unrest followed a hit-and-run fatal motor and motorcycle accident that occurred around Same Global Estate, Dakwo, Galadimawa, at about 01:30 pm on May 29, 2022, the Command assures residents that normalcy has been restored to the affected area.

"The CP assures residents of the Command's dedication to the safety of lives and property within the FCT under his watch while urging well-meaning members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment and molestation of any kind from any quarters, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police," she said in a separate statement.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a similar case at Dei-Dei two weeks ago when the death of a motorcycle passenger escalated into a full blown riot.

At least five persons were killed when violence broke out between traders and motorcyclists after a truck carrying domestic gas crushed a woman who fell under it from a commercial motorcycle.