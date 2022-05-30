Nigeria: PDP Convention - Ayu, Atiku Visit Tambuwal

Mr Tambuwal withdrew from the PDP presidential race during the party's convention on Saturday and asked his supporters to vote for Mr Abubakar.

Hours after the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, visited Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto State governor, on Sunday.

His arrival at Mr Tambuwal's Abuja residence was captured in a video clip.

The duo were seen exchanging pleasantries with hugs and handshakes. In the video, Mr Ayu is heard calling the governor the "hero of the convention."

"Thank you. Thank you. You are the hero of the convention," he said.

Further details of the meeting was not disclosed. But from all indications, Mr Ayu's visit was a courtesy call.

Mr Tambuwal was one of the party's presidential aspirants. During the primary on Saturday night he announced his withdrawal from the race and asked his supporters to vote for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar - who eventually emerged the party's presidential candidate.

Many political analysts say Mr Tambuwal's withdrawal from the race was a major factor that gave Mr Abubakar his victory.

The former vice president won the contest with 371 votes from the 767 votes cast by the national delegates accredited for the poll. His closest rival, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, polled 237 votes and was followed by Bukola Saraki with 70 votes.

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel garnered 38 votes, Bala Mohammed, 20 votes, Pius Anyim got 14 votes and Sam Ohuabunwa got a lone vote. About 12 votes were invalid.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how desperate maneuvering and intervention by northern leaders of the party, stopped Mr Wike and gave Mr Abubakar the victory.

They leaders had pressured Mr Tambuwal to withdraw from the race and support Mr Abubakar. The latter would later pay a visit the the governor.

In another video, Mr Abubakar is seen visiting Mr Tambuwal with other party agents like ex-lawmaker, Dino Melaye present.

Like the PDP chairman's visit, further details of Mr Abubakar's visit to Mr Tambuwal was not disclosed.

The PDP presidential candidate has said he is ready to face other opponents in the 2023 presidential election.

He has expressed optimism about emerging victorious and unifying the country for good.