Nigeria: Atiku's PDP's Candidacy 'Red Flag' to Buhari's APC - Imansuangbon

30 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former governorship aspirant, Barrister Kenneth Imansuagbon, Sunday described the emergence of

former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as the PDP flagbearer reaffirmed his nation wide acceptability to rescue Nigeria.

Imansuangbon, who stated this in his congratulatory statement made available to newsmen in Benin, appealed to Nigerians to queue behind the candidacy of Atiku to change the negative narrative of underdevelopment and economic woes.

He said after the primaries the PDP must come together as a strong and united party to send the rudderless APC government packing come 2023.

"I heartily congratulate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and all our PDP delegates for voting massively for the candidacy of Atiku as our flagbearer. As a party we have demonstrated the PDP is the only truly democratic party that is desirous to correct all the malady currently faced by Nigerians.

"The PDP has once again shown by the conduct of its presidential primary in Abuja on Saturday that it is the answer to the setback that Nigerians have encountered with the coming into power of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2015.

"We cannot wait to see Alhaji Atiku Abubakar assume office as the country's next president whereby he will bring in his chains of people oriented programmes that are fashioned towards getting us out of the hordes of crisis we face daily.

"Therefore, the task at hand, going forward, is to ensure victory at the polls in order to save our fatherland from the current regime of annihilation bestriding it.

"Nigerians must get it right in 2023. If not we may be condemned to eternal suffering. The only way to get it right is by voting for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who once again has offered himself for service to his fatherland."

