Nigeria: Senate - Mrs Obiano Floors Husband's Ex-Chief of Staff for APGA Ticket

30 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano has secured the ticket of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for Anambra North senatorial zone for the 2023 general elections.She defeated the former Chief of Staff to ex Governor Willie Obiano, Primus Odili by 152 votes to 120.

Surprisingly, Mrs Obiano was defeated in her Anambra East local government area where she got only two votes, while Odili polled 36 votes.Also in the nearby Anambra West local government area, Odili secured 29 votes, while Obiano got only one vote.

However, Mrs Obiano floored Odili in Onitsha North by scoring 30 votes to Odili's 14 and in Onitsha South where she got 33 votes to Odili's seven.In Ayamelum, Odili got 11 votes to Obiano's 20, while both tied at 23 votes each in Ogbaru.

In Oyi local government area, Odili secured no vote, while Obiano scored 43 votes.The exercise had to be shifted to Sunday following alleged irregularities in the delegates list.

