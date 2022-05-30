Ghana: Chairman Wontumi, Others Retain Positions As NPP Regional Elections Ends

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend conducted polls to elect regional executives to steer affairs of the party for the next four-year term.

Defying the much-anticipated surprises projected by small pollsters, the delegates voted to maintain majority of the incumbent regional chairmen across the country however, a number of other executives lost their positions to some new entrants.

From Kumasi, Kingsley E. Hope reports that Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as 'Chairman Wontumi' retained his position as the Ashanti Regional Chairman to steer the affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the next four years.

About 950 delegates cast their ballot to elect nine officers at various levels to man the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The positions contested for were that of chairman, which had five contestants but was reduced to a two-horse race between Mr Boasiako and Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly referred to as (COKA).

Wontumi polled a total of 464 votes as against that of his closest contender, COKA, who got 306 votes.

A former Asokwa Constituency Chairman, Robert Asare Bediako, who was entering the contest for the second tim, came third with 20 votes, while Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, came fourth with nine votes.

For the first vice chairmanship race, Patrick Acheampong got 358 votes to kick out the incumbent, Kwabena Nsenkyire who polled 342 votes, with Kennedy Marfo -76 and Yaw Amoateng -26.

Ms Victoria Owusu Achiaw polled 422 votes for the second vice chair position, while Nana Ama Ampomah got 419 votes for the post of Women Organiser.

The Organiser and Nasara Coordinator posts were not contested, with Francis Adomako and Salim Bamba respectively going unopposed.

However, Mr Kwame Adom Appiah had 411votes for the Secretary post with the Assistant Secretary post going to Allen Gyimah - 538votes.

The Youth organiser post went to Safo Raphael Patrick with 294 votes.

Kafui Gati reports from Ho that the Volta Regional Delegates conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect its regional executives on Saturday started more than five hours late after the scheduled time of 9am for commencement.

In all there were about 294 delegates with 34 aspirants to fill 10 positions.

There were some surprises where some incumbent executives lost their positions, these include the women organiser, Nasara Coordinator, 2nd vice chair and secretary.

However, the incumbent Volta Regional Chairman of NPP, Mr Makafui Woanyah retained his position.

He polled 188 votes to beat his closest rival Mr Joseph Homenyah, the incumbent secretary who got 101 votes. For the other results the following are the new executives, 1st Vice Chair Ken Ayim 222 votes, 2nd Vice Chair SteveDela 144, Secretary Pope Yevu, 179, Assistant Secretary Samuel AttachieAnku 150, treasurer Wisdom Gakpo 162, women organiser, Hannah Ashade 137, organizer KosiBodja 207, Nasara Coordinator Adebayo Bashiru 116, and youth organizer, Prince Tetteh Destiny 182.

Similarly from Ampain Clement Adzei Boye reports that Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa, Western Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), caused a 'tsunami' when he garnered 196 votes to become the new Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), at the delegates' conference held at Ampain, in the Ellembelle District, on Saturday.

Contesting the position for the third time, Okatakyie, son of former Head of State and Leader of the National Liberation Council (NLC), Lt. General Akwasi Afrifa, swept afield of four contestants to surprise the bookmakers.

Josephine Yaa Odoom surprisingly polled 198 votes to emerge as the Women's organiser. Also Amoabeng Owusu Acheampong polled 181votes toclaim the organiser position.

Horma Akesi Mieza, Nana Adjoa Appiah, Kwame Armah and Al-Labib Imam Ali polled 175, 264, 177 and 218 to become the treasurer, assistant secretary, first vice chair and Nasara Coordinator respectively.

Mr Jeffrey Konadu Addo was elected the Regional Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region, reports Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman and David Kodjo from Koforidua.

The positions of first vice chair, treasurer and Nasara coordinator which were contested unopposed went to Richard Twum Barimah, Bernard Kumi Larbi and Hassan Mohammed respectively.

Frank Appiah won the Second Vice chairman while the organiser, youth organiser, secretary, assistant and women's organiser positions were taken by Jerry Osei Poku, Adamu Musah Raha, Tony Osei Adjei, Nana Yaw Papin and Fati Vondoli respectively.

Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi from Kintampo writes that Mr Thomas Adu Appiah, the incumbent chairman was beaten by his closest contender Ibrahim Bukari who polled 151 votes. However, Mohammed Ibrahim was elected as the first Vice Chairman.

For the second Vice Chairman position, Baba Ahmed Abdallah polled 119 votes with David Boakye emerging as the secretary with 129 votes.

From Tamale, our reporter reports that seven executives retained their positions in the just ended NPP internal contest in the Northern Region.

They include; Adam Mohammed Baantima Samba (Chairman), Alhaji Salifu Rashid (Regional Organiser), Mohammed Alhassan Ghana (Youth Organiser), HajiaRahana Aziz (Women Organiser), Mr Yussif Toyibo (Regional Treasurer),

The first vice-chairman and the second vice-chairman all retained their seats

Mr Baantima Samba pulled 238 votes to defeat his two contenders Alhaji Inusah Amadu (Dagomba Boy) and Ibrahim Mahama who had 122 and 1 vote respectively.

For the Oti Region, the incumbent Regional Chairman, Mr Evans Yaw Dapaah retained his position, reports Samuel Agbewode, from Dambai.

Mr Jonathan Manu Akpabeh polled 83 to secure the Regional Secretary position while the Women's organiser position, regional organiser, youth orgainser and first and second vice positions went to Olivia Yawa Aglago, Mr Felix Nana Yaw Ade, Mr Prince Amannor, Mr Collins Yaw Castro Ahenkora and Madam Doris Abronyeh Kumah respectively.

The Assistant Secretary position went to Mr Daniel Asiedu who polled 76 votes.

From Bolgatanga, Francis Dabre Dabang reports that the incumbent Upper East Regional Chairman, Anthony Namoo, was to lead the party in the region for another four-year term.

Elvis Figo Awonekai was elected the regional secretary with Charles Taleog Ndanbon as the organiser.

The Women's Organiser, first and second vice chairmen slots went to Georgina Ayamba, Alhaji Abubakar Sadique and Moses Badeabo Bampil respectively.

Shakiru Atangiba grabbed the Assistant Secretary slot as the Regional Youth Organiser post went to Musah Sallaj-Hudeen of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).