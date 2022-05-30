Ghana: Speaker's Seminal Lecture Series Begins Tomorrow

The maiden Speaker's seminal lectures series comes off tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at the International Conference Centre here in Accra.

On the theme "Parliament, Its Business and The Supreme Court in Perspective,"tomorrow's lecture is to be delivered by Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Professional Studies, Accra.

It will be chaired by Nana KobinaNketsiah V, Paramount Chief of Essikado.

The discussants will include Thaddeus Sory, a private legal practitioner and Managing Partner, Sory @ Law, Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, a governance expert and Executive Director of Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), and Clara BeriKasser-Tee, private legal practitioner and Head of Chambers, Kasser Law Firm and lecturer at the University of Ghana Law School.

The lecture series seeks to stimulate public debate on the concept of separation of powers in the light of the Supreme Court decision in the Justice Abdulai V Attorney-General case, (the voting right of a Deputy Speaker and the applicability of the political question doctrine in Ghana's jurisprudence.

A statement issued by the Communication Directorate of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, said the event would afford key stakeholders and citizens the opportunity to reflect on how Parliament as an institution could navigate "these challenges in the current context of a hung Parliament by coming up with key recommendations for consideration and implementation."

According to the statement it is the Speaker's belief that "aparliament that is representative and reflective of the aspirations of the Ghanaian public will contribute greatly to our resolve to build a buoyant democracy.

"It will, in the long run, cement the gains that have been made so far and strongly position parliament to address the many challenges in our democratic dispensation."

The Speaker's seminal forum is part of Mr Bagbin's initiatives to bring parliament closer to the citizens.

"The Speaker is also focused on broadening the scope of Parliamentary Legislation reflective of the general composition of the Ghanaian society," the statement added.