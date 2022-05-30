Ghana: 3 Suspected NPP Delegates Shot At Bawku

Bawku — Three persons suspected to delegate returning from Bolgatanga, after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional conference to elect new executives, on Friday, have been shot by unknown assailants.

The victims, AbdulaiAminu, AbassYakubu (driver) and Saeed Ibrahim Sandow, are currently receiving medical treatment at the Presbyterian Hospital in Bawku.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen laid ambush at the SSNIT office building in Bawku, at about 10 pm,and opened gun fire at the vehicle conveying the delegates, and they suffered injuries.

The source added a military escort did not scare the attackers from executing the dastardly act that occurred just five metres away from the Bawku Divisional Police command.

It is not clear what triggered the attack, but reports suggested it might have been carried by out by the gunmen in reaction to the killing of a motorcyclist, who defied the ban on the riding of motorcyclesin Bawku, Friday afternoon.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times.

He said he could not tell whether or not the victims were delegates, who took part in electing the new NPP regional executives at Bolgatanga.

"I have heard about the attack, but I don't know if they are NPP delegates," ASP Fianko-Okyeresaid, giving the assurance that the police would commence investigations into the attack.

Meanwhile, five people are standing trial at the Bolgatanga Magistrate's Court for their alleged role in the conflict, which erupted in Bawku early May, leading to five residents losing their lives.

Two others, are in the grips of the police and would soon appear before the court, for allegedly subjecting some market women at Bazua and Binaba to ill-treat and physical abuse, a week ago.