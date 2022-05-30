Ghana: Wa Bishop Appointed Cardinal

The Bishop of the Wa Diocese of the Catholic Church, Most Rev Richard Kuuia Baawobr, has been appointed a Cardinal by Pope Francis.

Most Rev Baawobr was named along 20 other Bishops as new Cardinals of the Church by the Pope at the St. Peter's Square yesterday.

The 21 new Cardinals, five of whom are above 80 years, are expected to take up posts at the Vatican later in August.

The Wa Diocese Bishop becomes the third Ghanaian Cardinal following in the footsteps of Cardinals PeterAppiahTurkson and the late Peter PorekuuDery.

A member of the Society of the Missionaries of Africa and onetime the Society's Superior General, Bishop Baawobris known for his charity works in the area of mental challenges.

Before his appointment as Bishop in 2016 by Pope Francis, volunteers at Bishop Baawobr's project, that involves parishes, faith-based organisations, had taken the care programme for people with mental illnesses to the streets, looking for patients and providing them with care.

Born on June 21,1959 in Tom-Zendagangn, Ko in the Nandon District of the Wa Diocese, Bishop Baawobrhad his Primary education at Tom-Zendagangn from 1965 to 1972 and continued at the St. Francis Xavier Minor Seminary in Wa from 1971 to 1977.

Bishop Baawobr proceeded to the Nandom Secondary School for his secondary education and later St. Victor's Major Seminary at Tamale as a Diocesan Seminarian in 1979.

He was ordained Priest on July 18, 1987.