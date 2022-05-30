Ghana: Robbers Kill 2, Bolt With Gh¢1 Million After Attacking Gold Shop

The Eastern Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for six armed robbers, who allegedly made away GH¢ 1 million after attacking a shop that deals in gold at AsamangTamfoe, in the Atiwa East Municipality of the region.

The unmasked robbers reportedly fired guns sporadically throughout the broad-day light operation that lasted about 11 minutes, resulting in the death of two persons, and made away with at least GH¢1 million cash.

The two persons, including Kenneth Ampem, the security guard, at the facility, were shot dead in the process.The identity of the other person,who was shot while the robbers were escaping, is not yet known.

When Citi News got to the scene, dozens of residents and passersby had gathered, assisting personnel of the Ghana Police Service with investigations.

The Executive Director of the company, Prince Kwame Asamoah, has appealed to the police to intensify investigations into the robbery, saying "We are praying that our security will work on it so they can bring the perpetrators to book. It is very sad."

Meanwhile, some residents of AsamanTamfoe, who witnessed the daylight robbery, said they were traumatised and living in fear. Police has in a statement said it was conducting an anti-robbery operation to arrest the suspects.