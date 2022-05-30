Nigeria: Police Arrest Human Traffickers to Mali, Burkina Faso

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three people in connection with alleged human trafficking from Nigeria to Mali, Burkina Faso and other African countries.

The suspects are Kingsley Okani, Opeyemi Comfort and Alabi Hammed.

While Kingsley was arrested in Ibadan, Opeyemi Comfort and Alabi Hammed were arrested in Otu, Itesiwaju LGA of the state.

The state police commissioner, Ngozi Onadeko, who paraded the suspects at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan said Kingsley was arrested at Iwo road while he was taking his victims to Saki, the border town of Nigeria and Benin Republic.

She said unfortunately, victims of Opeyemi Comfort and Alabi Hammed were already in Mali as they confessed that the two victims of their latest trafficking are presently in Mali.

Speaking further, the police boss said Opeyemi told the police that she took the two victims to meet one Epa who lives in Cotonou and facilitated their movement to Mali.

"We arrested one Kingsley Okani, at Iwo Road Area, Ibadan while he was taking his victims - Lucky Gift, 17, and Angela Felix, 16, to Burkina Faso through one Saliu Ganigu, a driver at Sango motor park Ibadan.

"The driver will convey them to one Alhaji Alisu at Saki, Oyo State. Parents/guardians of the victims were invited and they denied knowledge of their movement to Ibadan.

"Also, the duo of Mary Michael and Ayansola Jire of Aro's Compound, Otu, Oyo State came to the station and reported that one Opeyemi Comfort Sunday of No. 32 Araromi Street, Imoru, Ondo State absconded with their daughters; one Bose Michael aged 16 years and Opeyemi Ayanjire aged 17 years of the same address to unknown destination.

"During investigation, one Opeyemi Comfort confessed that the two victims are presently in Mali. She stressed further that she took the two victims to meet one Epa who lives in Cotonou and Epa facilitated their movement to Mali."