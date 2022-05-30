Nigeria: Truck Owners Want Govt to Implement Court Ruling On Ticketing, Others

Truck owners have asked the Ogun State Government to implement the judgement of a National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, which ruled that it is unlawful for truck owners to be compelled to join the Nigeria Union of Mine Workers.

The court also ordered miners under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Mine Workers to stop issuing tickets to truck owners in Ogun State.

The truck owners, under the aegis of Truck Owners Association of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter and Association of Sand, Granite Suppliers and Haulers of Nigeria, had dragged the miners to court for compelling its members to join the union.

The suit, marked NICN/AB/05/2019, was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Truck Owners Association of Nigeria and seven others against the Nigeria Union of Mine Workers and six others.

A certified true copy of the judgment was made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In his judgment, Justice Opeloye Ogunbowale declared that the claimants are not mine workers and cannot be compelled to join the union.

He upheld that issuing tickets to truck owners and sand and granite suppliers by the mine workers' union is 'unlawful and void ab initio'.

Reacting in Abeokuta, the public relations officer of the association, Olatunji Ajayi, described the judgment as victory against oppression and intimidation.

Ajayi, flanked by the leaders of the association, however, appealed to the Ogun State government to comply with the court judgment, most especially as it affects tickets issuing, to ensure peace in the industry.

He expressed their readiness to face any appeal against the judgement, saying it would amount to a waste of time.