Nigeria: Truck Owners Want Govt to Implement Court Ruling On Ticketing, Others

30 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Truck owners have asked the Ogun State Government to implement the judgement of a National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, which ruled that it is unlawful for truck owners to be compelled to join the Nigeria Union of Mine Workers.

The court also ordered miners under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Mine Workers to stop issuing tickets to truck owners in Ogun State.

The truck owners, under the aegis of Truck Owners Association of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter and Association of Sand, Granite Suppliers and Haulers of Nigeria, had dragged the miners to court for compelling its members to join the union.

The suit, marked NICN/AB/05/2019, was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Truck Owners Association of Nigeria and seven others against the Nigeria Union of Mine Workers and six others.

A certified true copy of the judgment was made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In his judgment, Justice Opeloye Ogunbowale declared that the claimants are not mine workers and cannot be compelled to join the union.

He upheld that issuing tickets to truck owners and sand and granite suppliers by the mine workers' union is 'unlawful and void ab initio'.

Reacting in Abeokuta, the public relations officer of the association, Olatunji Ajayi, described the judgment as victory against oppression and intimidation.

Ajayi, flanked by the leaders of the association, however, appealed to the Ogun State government to comply with the court judgment, most especially as it affects tickets issuing, to ensure peace in the industry.

He expressed their readiness to face any appeal against the judgement, saying it would amount to a waste of time.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X