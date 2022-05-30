Nigerians Urged to Embrace Alternative Fuel Amid Global Energy Crisis

30 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olushola Bello

The environmental and economic effects of the situation, he highlighted, are; the increase in the energy and electricity cost with gas prices rising by about 47 per cent, increase in cost of doing business, unemployment, global warming, among others.

While calling for joint action in Africa, he disclosed that, Africa contributes four per cent of the global carbon dioxide yet most affected by the climate change as half of every 10 countries affected by extreme weather in 2019 are from Africa.

He said, the rising cost of energy is driving the use of alternative energy and that Africa is in a terrible situation as 90 per cent of the West Africa forest cover has been lost in the last 100 years and Nigeria alone loses 350,000 hectares to destruction yearly.

Also speaking, the Archbishop of Lagos, Rev martins lamented that, many activities have given rise to climate change, the consequences of which are now staring the society in the face.

He stated that the climate change has manifested itself in varied and unprecedented ways such as; heat waves that have led to the uncontrolled forest fires devastating huge swathes of land; progressing desertification; rising sea level leading to the destructive floods and landslides; chemical and technological pollution leading to depletion of biodiversity and destruction of the ecosystem.

