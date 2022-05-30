Nigeria: 100 Kids Participate in Golf Clinic to Mark 2022 Children's Day

About 100 Children from ages two to 18 converged on the IBB International Golf and Country Club's training pitch to learn the rudiments of golf as part of activities to mark the 2022 Children's day celebration.

The children were divided into three different categories in the training exercise organised by the Ladies section of the club as the newly elected Lady Captain, Joy Ikwue, began her one year tenure with the children's event.

Areas touched during the five hours of training include holding the club, especially for those coming to the golf course for the first time, the position of ball and legs, putting and chipping.

An elated Lady Captain Ikwue said despite the fact that May 27 is a day of merriment for the children, training them on how to play golf will be a memorable one for them.

"As a lover of children, beginning my one-year activities with them has been my desire.

"Children are gifts from God and they are the joy of every parent. So, I thank God for giving me the grace to fulfil one of my heart desires," she said.

"It is a good thing to start introducing the younger ones at a tender age to golf.

"You can never tell, some of them might decide to become golfers tomorrow and by God's grace they might become our Tiger Woods or some of the stars we see all over the world," she added.

Joy Ikwue who was the former Chairperson of IBB International Golf and Country Club Children's Golf Development clinic promised that those identified to have a greater interest in becoming golfers will be monitored by the club.