Nigeria: It's Time to Uproot Bad Governance, APC - Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to join hands with him to uproot bad governance and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

A statement from the media office of the former vice president said the delegates have done their part and the remaining job is now left for Nigerians to do.

Atiku said, "I was confident that with God on our side and based on the enormous work that everyone has put into this, we should record a resounding victory. And so it was."

He, however, said the victory is not enough, adding, "Indeed, it is a further call to duty. Now that delegates of our great party, the PDP have done their bit, the challenge is on you, and I, to present as one to get the job done."

"The job at hand for us is to ensure that we uproot the vestiges of bad governance that the ruling APC represents and begin to plant our unity seed that will birth the new Nigeria of our dreams."

Meanwhile, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, who was one of the contenders at the primary poll has expressed shock at Atiku's emergence, saying delegates voted for him based on primordial sentiments.

Anyim, who said this while reacting to the outcome of the PDP presidential primaries, however, congratulated Atiku on his emergence as the flagbearer of the party.