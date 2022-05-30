Nigeria: Don't Make Presidential Contest Do-or-Die Affair, APC Chieftain Tells Aspirants

Ahead of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for June 6-8, a chieftain of the party, Musa Aliyu Otigba, has appealed to aspirants to shun do-or-die politics.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Abuja, Otigba, who is Leader of APC National Coalition for Mass Mobilisation 2023, said all aspirants should unite and work together for the overall interest of the party.

He also appealed to the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) to take the issue of reward system seriously in order to give party members a sense of belonging.

"When the primaries are over, we will all start talking to the people of Nigeria that they should vote for APC again come 2023. So we are mobilising the grassroots ahead of the election.

"APC has so far spent seven years in power and seven years is not enough to say a party has failed or succeeded. That is why we are asking for another opportunity for the APC to prove itself," he said.