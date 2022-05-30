Nigeria: Mexico 2-1 Nigeria - Eagles' Rating in Peseiro's First Match As Aribo Shows Great Form

Peseiro lost his first match in charge of the Super Eagles but some of his players showed good form.

In seven head-to-head meetings, Mexico has not lost to Nigeria and that trend was maintained on Sunday as an own goal from Captain William Troost-Ekong condemned the Super Eagles to another defeat.

Jose Peseiro lined up the Eagles in a 3-5-2 for the first half and moved his players around in the second half to create more offensive momentum.

He also seemed to have learned something from Gernot Rohr's time, which was to make use of some of the players from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Minutes Rating Commentary

Francis Uzoho906/10Maybe Uzoho could have reacted faster to the ball that led to Mexico's first goal. Apart from that, he was assured and distributed the ball well.

Semi Ajayi906.5/10Ajayi played on both sides of the central defender in the two halves. He was confident in possession and made both short and long passes that were mostly accurate.

William Troost-Ekong905/10Ekong was partly culpable for the first goal and maybe adjudged as unlucky for the own goal. The Watford defender was not very good at moving the ball out of defence. His position in the team looks shaky.

Chidozie Awaziem906/10Awaziem was solid in the first half but was easily beaten for Mexico to set up the own goal that gave victory to El Tri.

Calvin Bassey907/10Bassey showed offensive nous and has the assist for Nigeria's goal. Maybe he could have passed faster when in possession but he showed he has grown since his shambolic showing against Ghana.

Moses Simon735.5/10Simon made many incorrect decisions, especially when he was on the attack. He looked a bit better in teh second half when he moved to the left flank but he continues to fluctuate in his performances.

Innocent Bonke456/10As the deepest lying midfielder, he did the cleanup without fuss but he can improve his outlet passing to set up his team to attack.

Joe Aribo908/10Aribo showed flexibility that will be good for his Eagles career but Peseiro will be advised to employ the Rangers' man as the offensive midfield fulcrum. Aribo is blessed with quick feet and an eye for the pass and timing into the box to apply the finish.

Alex Iwobi906.5/10Iwobi buzzed around the pitch but his final pass or risking a final pass to open up the opponents is something he needs to add to his locker.

Terem Moffi786/10Moffi tried to run the channels but he did not show up as much as his midfielders would have wanted. Also, his partnership with Dessers was not a seamless one.

Cyriel Dessers827/10Dessers earned his second cap and marked it with a well-taken goal. But the Feyenoord striker was a tad slow in receiving passes with his back to goal, as he preferred to assume the passes would arrive.

Substitutes

Sani Faisal75/10The NPFL players did not look out of place and tried to help the team offensively.

Ishaq Rafiu175/10

Victor Mbaoma125/10

Chiamaka Madu85/10

Manager

Jose Peseiro6/10With an under-strength squad for his first match, Peseiro made good use of what he had after just four training sessions. He also showed a more offensive mindset.