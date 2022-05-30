Rwanda/Mozambique: Players in Good Shape for Mozambique Game - Amavubi Coach

28 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Carlos Alos Ferrer, the head coach of national football team Amavubi, has said that his players are in good shape and have been putting in work during training ahead of the clash against Mozambique in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Rwanda will begin her bid for a ticket to next year's AFCON finals against the Mambas of Mozambique on June 2, in South Africa.

Speaking to members of the press before Friday's training, Ferrer insisted that he is 'happy' with the current state of his players and atmosphere in the camp.

"I am happy with the players I have, they are giving it 100% in training and I was motivated by their commitment - on and off the field. We are really happy as a group," he said.

The Spaniard tactician, however, was cautious to promise a winning start.

"My job is to prepare players for the game, they do the execution," he noted. "We will, obviously, give it all we got."

After the opener against Mozambique, Amavubi will host African champions Senegal in their second fixture at Huye Stadium on June 7.

Ferrer's Amavubi make Group L along with Senegal. Mozambique and Benin, and will need to finish among the top two teams to secure a first qualification to the AFCON finals since 2004.

