Rwanda: BAL 2022 - U.S. Monastir Crowned Champions After Comeback Win Over Petro De Luanda

Tunisian giants US Monastir are the champions of the second season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), thanks to an 82-72 victory over Angola's Petro de Luanda in the final game of the tournament that took place on Saturday, May 28.

The playoffs of the BAL, an NBA-backed showpiece, unfolded for seven days at the BK Arena, from May 21 to 28, bringing together eight teams from eight different African countries.

In the tightly contested final, Monastir took the first quarter 18-17, but Petro de Luanda fought back and won the second prriod 23-15 to head into half-time with a 40-33.

In the second half, Modrag Perisic's US Monastir introduced Ivorian point guard Souleyman Diabate from their bench, and it instantly improved their attacking intent, and played part in their winning of the third quarter 24-19 and the last quarter 26-13.

American guard Michael Dixon Jr and Firas Lhyani led the Tunisian powerhouse's scoring with with 21 points apiece, while Ater Majok added 14 points.

The final spectacle was also attended by prominent figures including NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo and NBA deputy commissioner, Mark A. Tatum. First Lady Jeannette Kagame also watched the game.

US Monastir guard Dixon Jr was named the Hakeem Olajuwon Most Valuable Player, while Zamalek's Anas Osama Mahmoud scooped the Manute Bol Sportsmanship Award.

Final (Saturday) US Monastir 82-72 Petro de Luanda