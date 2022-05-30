Rwanda: BAL 2022 - U.S. Monastir Crowned Champions After Comeback Win Over Petro De Luanda

28 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Tunisian giants US Monastir are the champions of the second season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), thanks to an 82-72 victory over Angola's Petro de Luanda in the final game of the tournament that took place on Saturday, May 28.

The playoffs of the BAL, an NBA-backed showpiece, unfolded for seven days at the BK Arena, from May 21 to 28, bringing together eight teams from eight different African countries.

In the tightly contested final, Monastir took the first quarter 18-17, but Petro de Luanda fought back and won the second prriod 23-15 to head into half-time with a 40-33.

In the second half, Modrag Perisic's US Monastir introduced Ivorian point guard Souleyman Diabate from their bench, and it instantly improved their attacking intent, and played part in their winning of the third quarter 24-19 and the last quarter 26-13.

American guard Michael Dixon Jr and Firas Lhyani led the Tunisian powerhouse's scoring with with 21 points apiece, while Ater Majok added 14 points.

The final spectacle was also attended by prominent figures including NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo and NBA deputy commissioner, Mark A. Tatum. First Lady Jeannette Kagame also watched the game.

US Monastir guard Dixon Jr was named the Hakeem Olajuwon Most Valuable Player, while Zamalek's Anas Osama Mahmoud scooped the Manute Bol Sportsmanship Award.

Final (Saturday) US Monastir 82-72 Petro de Luanda

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X