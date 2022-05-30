Kenya Loses Second Successive Pool Match in London 7s

Nairobi — After losing all its Pool B matches, Kenya dropped to the Challenge Trophy where they will face France in the 9th place quarter finals Sunday at the London 7s.

Shujaa wrapped up its preliminary stage fixtures with an all African affair against South Africa, where they went down 21-24 despite skipper Nelson Oyoo displaying a man of the match performance.

Kenya was training 19-0 but a solo effort from Oyoo, breaking through 60m away from the tryline to ground the converted try and reduce the deficit to 12 points as the Blitzbokke led 19-7 at the breather.

Returning for the final half, Oyoo added the second before turning the provider for Salem Adoyo, who went over for the converted try but the Bokkes found one try to see the game end 24-21.

Earlier on, current series leaders Argentina thrashed Shujaa 26-0, a win that gave the Pumas redemption after losing 19-26 to South Africa in the opening match.

Argentina grounded four tries that gave them some hopes of reaching the Cup quarters after Kenya opened their campaign with a 17-14 loss against Ireland.