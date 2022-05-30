Nigerian Economy Bleeding, Can't Afford Another 'Go Slow' - Devt Strategist

A Development Consultant and Strategist, Dr Agu Ojukwu, has advised candidates seeking election into political offices in 2023 to perish their ambition if they do not have the needed econiomic blueprint to navigate the country out of the woods.

He said that Nigeria's economy was bleeding profusely, and needed a quick fix, stressing that the country cannot afford 'go slow economic drivers', if it must survive.

His words: " My appeal to aspirants and candidates is to seek to understand the mechanism for rapid economic development because the people have become impatient and will not tolerate any delay in improving their lives. What we need is for aspirants and candidates to tell us how they will take us to the future of our individual potentials."

Addressing a press conference in Umuahia, the former Economic Adviser to Gov. Theodore Orji, lamented the precarious condition of the Nigeria economy, and said that only a visionary leader would navigate the country out of the woods.

He challenged incumbents to objectively appraise their performance so as to provide guide to their successors to know how to improve on their lapses.

" My appeal to the incumbent President and State Governors is to quickly conduct a productivity measurement of the national and state economies to reveal the score and show if the national and state economies truly have the capacity to inspire businesses and the people to superior performance or not, so that aspirants and candidates can see the truth now and start planning how to fix the productivity gap as soon as they win their election.

Dr Ojukwu urged Nigerians to jettison primodial sentiments, party and religious affiliations, and vote for the most credible and competent candidates at the 2023 polls.

He particularly urged Nigerians to be careful of who to vote into power as the next President and Governors of various states considering the enormous role of the occupants of both seats in econiomic recovery and survival of any society.

The Development Consultant stressed that for the Nigeria economy to recover from its dangerous slope, caution must be exercised to ensure that only competent persons with proven track records were elected into power as President and Governors.

" My appeal to all political parties and members is to keep their friends for friendship and rather nominate the most likely person who can be open minded and seek to use the collective wisdom of the people to emancipate the economy so that it can have the capacity to inspire businesses and everyone to dream more, strive more and reach their inherent potential.

He cautioned the electorates against praise singing but challenged them to engage the aspirants and candidates in robust discussions of their agenda to revamp the failing economy.