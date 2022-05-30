Ghana: Travelex Reiterates Commitment to Ghana Market

Travelex, a leading global foreign exchange company has reiterated its commitment to the Ghanaian market as it considers it a strategic market for the company.

To this end, the company had engaged the Central Bank and some commercial banks in the country to take stock of the company's performance over the years and chart the way forward.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, the head of Wholesale Banknotes and Director at Travelex in the UK, Angela Smith, said some company management members paid a working visit to Ghana to discuss their value propositions to its stakeholders.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the business resulting in the revenue decline but she was confident that the company's outlook looks brighter.

Ms Smith said, "For this post-COVID-19, we are trying to link with our clients to get back our business running. There is now a very positive outlook".

"We are one of the market-leading specialist providers of foreign exchange. With over 45 years of operating we have built a network of foreign exchange stores and developed Travelex as a trusted and widely recognized brand in international money," she said.

She said the mission of the company was to simplify customers' access to international money.

She said,"our retail outsourcing and wholesale banknotes business verticals are supported by a state of the art fully automated cash processing facility that is the UK's only automated solution for cash order assembly and is our key differentiation in the market."

"Travelex remains a big player in the foreign exchange supply business and has all the necessary logistics in place to satisfy the needs of all clients in Ghana, across the African continent, and all parts of the world where it operates," she said.

She said as part of the visit offered training to some commercial banks on counterfeit money detection.

Benjamin Ndego, responsible for compliance and risk for the African region, "We are in the country to engage with our clients post COVID-19 and then get to understand the current market situation and to plan for the future.