Ghana: Audience Thrilled By 'Christmas-in-May'

Audience of Playwright Latif Abubakar's "Christmas-In-May" were thrilled by the insightful lessons and messages conveyed by the play in Accra over the weekend.

The play told the story of four young adults in challenging times who were tricked into an unknown, and their leader got nabbed.

They, however, managed to escape, and finally got help from Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas (a disguised lunatic) they never expected, bringing in the aura of the Yuletide, way before it's time.

Some patrons of the play beaming with smiles after watching the play, told the Ghanaian Times in separate interviews that the play which was centred on trafficking and child labour was not anticipated due to its title.

Julius Agyemang, a patron of the play who said he was not a theatre enthusiast, indicated that the play had incited him to be one.

He stated that he felt it was going to be the everyday story lines but was carried away by the play's theme coupled with the music, comedy and dance it came with.

Similarly, another who only gave her name as Jacqueline said the play "was fun and completely different from what I imagined," adding that it reiterated the need for the youth to be patient, hardworking and competent where they found themselves.

"This was entertaining and enlightening. It leaves us with a lot to think of and I think such plays should be encouraged," she added.

Admitting that she would love to travel abroad if she had the chance,Jacquelineemphasised that "nothing good comes easy so in as much as we want to leave we should leave on a good note and not cut corners."

Another patron who gave her name as Mrs Lilian Akyerewho said she wanted to watch the play all over again, underscored that there was the need for all not to trust anyone as depicted by the play.

Mr Abubakar in an interview commended patrons of the play and assured them of more in the coming months.

"It's our 17th play and 79th performance. Our motivation is derived from the audience. Their passion, joy and smiles on their faces actually motivate us to keep channelling out realistic social cause plays," he said, adding, "our next play is in August and the next one is in December."

Mr Abubakarsaid issues of child trafficking was prevalent in the country,as such, his production used the play to educate the public on the menace of child trafficking and how it can be curbed.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to advise the youth to be circumspect in their decision making particularly with travelling abroad.

The play by Globe Productions featured legendary actor Fred Amugi, JeneralNtatia, Abraham Mac Pratt Dadzie, Shelter Say, Bright KekeliDjangmah and Samira Suhini Farouk.

It showed on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre at 4:00p.m. and 8:00p.m. respectively.